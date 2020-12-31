Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer says he needed to strengthen depth in midfield

Kilmarnock have signed central midfielder Diaguely Dabo after the French 28-year-old impressed on trial.

Free agent Dabo had joined Stevenage in January and played nine times for the League Two club before the pandemic halted last season.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer said: "He's good on the ball and will provide athleticism with his ability to get around the pitch.

"And I felt we needed another body in that area as we were running low."

Dyer pointed out that, while Dabo's preferred position is central midfield, he can also play at centre-back.

Dabo, who began his career with Lorient, broke into the first team with Cannes in France's fourth tier before moving to Senart-Moissy in the league below, back to National 2 with Beauvais and Dieppe then spells in the third tier with Epinal, Laval and Avranches.

He played 26 times as Avranches finished eighth of 18 sides before leaving the Normandy outfit in summer 2019.

Dabo, who could make his debut in Saturday's Scottish Premiership game at home to St Mirren, told Kilmarnock's website he "will do everything I can to be a success here and impress the supporters".