The 2021 Women's FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on 22 May

All but one of the Women's FA Cup second round matches scheduled to take place on Sunday have been postponed due to changes in Covid-19 regulations.

Only Liverpool Feds against Huddersfield Town is set to go ahead with 17 games called off.

The FA will look to reschedule the remaining ties, plus one other first-round tie, as soon as possible.

Teams from the Women's Super League and Women's Championship enter the draw from the fourth round onwards.