Callum O'Dowda has made more than 150 appearances for Bristol City since joining from Oxford United in July 2016

Bristol City are expecting winger Callum O'Dowda to be out of action for two months with a hamstring injury.

The Republic of Ireland international, 25, will see a specialist next week before deciding how he will approach his rehabilitation.

He was forced off towards the end of the Robins' 2-1 home win against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

"We're going to miss him, he's been an important player this season," manager Dean Holden told BBC Radio Bristol.

"But as I always say, it's up to the next man to step up, come into the team and take the opportunity."

O'Dowda, who has made 16 appearances this season for his club, set up the opening goal for Chris Martin in the win against Wycombe.

Tenth-placed City host second-placed Brentford on Saturday looking to narrow their four-point deficit to the Championship play-off places.

The Robins have recalled winger Owura Edwards and midfielder James Morton from season-long loans deals with League Two club Grimsby Town.