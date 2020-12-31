Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness.

As a player, Glasgow-born Docherty made over 300 leagues appearances for Preston and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs, leading Chelsea to victory in the 1965 League Cup and won the 1977 FA Cup with the Red Devils.

"Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," his family said in a statement.

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

"We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment."

More to follow.