Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Xuandong Ren admitted the FA charge

Birmingham City chief executive Xuandong Ren has been fined £7,500 by the Football Association for using abusive language towards a match official earlier this month.

It occurred at the end of Blues' 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City on 16 December.

Birmingham conceded two late goals to lose the game in south Wales.

Ren admitted the charge that his language and behaviour towards the match official was abusive, insulting and improper.