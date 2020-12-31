Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne secured a 2-0 win over Ballymena in the last meeting between the sides in October

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 2 January Kick-offs: 15:00 GMT and 17:30 Coverage: BBC Radio Ulster and text updates on the BBC website. Watch Glentoran v Portadown on the BBC website

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says the Premiership leaders must be at their best to overcome a Ballymena side on an unbeaten run of six games.

Lynch's side have yet to taste defeat this season while the Sky Blues have climbed up to fourth thanks to their superb recent form.

"Ballymena are a typical David Jeffrey side - you have to be top-notch in all areas to beat them," said Lynch.

League action returns after a week-long Covid-19 ban on all sporting activity.

The restrictions ruled out the Boxing Day and 29 December fixtures while no fans are allowed to attend games for the next five weeks at least.

Larne are a point clear of champions Linfield and with a game in hand - not surprisingly Lynch is happy after finishing sixth last season on their return to the top flight.

Settling in

"The Premiership was new to many of our players last season and it took a while for some to get a feel for it, visiting away grounds for the first time," added Lynch.

"At the beginning of the year we beat Glentoran and Linfield in the space of a few days - that gave the team belief that they were capable of sitting at the top table.

"We are still on journey and yes we are top, but we have yet to achieve anything in terms of what we have set out as our goals.

"The focus is on Saturday's game with Ballymena - they are in good form, scoring goals and not conceding so it's another game to really look forward to."

Linfield were beaten at Larne last time out and David Healy's men will be out to bounce back when they travel to face Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

David Healy is aiming for a third straight Premiership title with Linfield

Crusaders sit third and five points off the pace as they prepare to take on Warrenpoint Town at their Seaview home.

Cliftonville could give a debut to Rory Hale at Dungannon Swifts after the midfielder moved to Solitude from north Belfast rivals Crusaders.

Coleraine also have a new player at their disposal following the signing of Matthew Shevlin from Linfield - they young striker is poised for a first Bannsiders appearance in the Showgrounds encounter against bottom sider Carrick Rangers.

Saturday's round of matches concludes with the 17:30 kick-off between Glentoran and Portadown - the Oval game is live on the BBC Sport website.