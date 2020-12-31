Stephen Robinson has resigned after three years as manager of Motherwell, the club have confirmed.

A 2-0 home defeat by Kilmarnock left the Fir Park side third bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

"After Wednesday night's match with Kilmarnock, Stephen approached the board, giving an honest assessment of the current situation," Well said.

"He then stated his desire to leave. It is with regret that the board accepted his resignation."

Former Northern Ireland, Bournemouth and Luton Town midfielder Robinson had two spells as assistant, with six months as manager of Oldham Athletic in between, before succeeding Mark McGhee in 2017.

Motherwell finished seventh and eighth in his first two full seasons and qualified for the Europa League after finishing third when the last Premiership season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, but they have now gone nine games without victory.

After defeat by Kilmarnock, Robinson said he accepted the blame but suggested recent signings had not worked out the way he wanted and that "fresh blood" was needed in the January transfer window.

"Despite the current restrictions, the board will now run a thorough process to identify the right person to take the manager's post," the club said in a statement. "This will move at pace, mindful of the busy fixture list and the January transfer window's impending opening."

Former Motherwell midfielder Keith Lasley, who has been Robinson's assistant, will take interim charge of the first team for Saturday's derby away to Hamilton Academical.

Speaking to Motherwell's website, Robinson said: "We have qualified for Europe, reached two cup finals and achieved a third-place finish, on top of developing some wonderful players in my time here."We cleared the club's external debt through player sales, cup runs and league positions. The club has numerous assets going forward and I'm sure that there will have a strong finish to the season with the brilliant coaching staff currently there."

Robinson suggested he had achieved his goal of leaving the club in "a healthier position" than when he took charge.

"I now feel it is the time for someone new to take the club forward as I feel I have taken it as far as I can," he said."I will take a short break before looking at new challenges ahead, but my family and I will forever be Motherwell fans."

