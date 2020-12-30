Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen want answers from the SPFL after Wednesday's game at Livingston fell victim to a frozen pitch less than two hours before kick-off. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are targeting a winger in the January transfer window with injured James Forrest set to be missing until February. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers' Europa League opponents Royal Antwerp have been left stunned by boss Ivan Leko's decision to quit in favour of a lucrative role in China. (Herald) external-link

Callum Davidson says he's struggling to use Israeli striker Guy Melamed because St Johnstone can't organise bounce games to get him up to match sharpness. (Courier) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has backed goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas to shut Rangers out at Ibrox - but admitted he may have to do it without injured defender Christopher Jullien. (Daily Record) external-link

Scott Wright could make a long awaited return for Aberdeen this weekend after returning to training. (Press and Journal) external-link