Scottish gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock
Aberdeen want answers from the SPFL after Wednesday's game at Livingston fell victim to a frozen pitch less than two hours before kick-off. (Sun)
Celtic are targeting a winger in the January transfer window with injured James Forrest set to be missing until February. (Daily Record)
Rangers' Europa League opponents Royal Antwerp have been left stunned by boss Ivan Leko's decision to quit in favour of a lucrative role in China. (Herald)
Callum Davidson says he's struggling to use Israeli striker Guy Melamed because St Johnstone can't organise bounce games to get him up to match sharpness. (Courier)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has backed goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas to shut Rangers out at Ibrox - but admitted he may have to do it without injured defender Christopher Jullien. (Daily Record)
Scott Wright could make a long awaited return for Aberdeen this weekend after returning to training. (Press and Journal)
Hearts defender John Souttar could make an earlier than expected return, with the centre-half set to begin running again next month. (Edinburgh Evening News)