Scottish gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Aberdeen want answers from the SPFL after Wednesday's game at Livingston fell victim to a frozen pitch less than two hours before kick-off. (Sun)external-link

Celtic are targeting a winger in the January transfer window with injured James Forrest set to be missing until February. (Daily Record)external-link

Rangers' Europa League opponents Royal Antwerp have been left stunned by boss Ivan Leko's decision to quit in favour of a lucrative role in China. (Herald)external-link

Callum Davidson says he's struggling to use Israeli striker Guy Melamed because St Johnstone can't organise bounce games to get him up to match sharpness. (Courier)external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has backed goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas to shut Rangers out at Ibrox - but admitted he may have to do it without injured defender Christopher Jullien. (Daily Record)external-link

Scott Wright could make a long awaited return for Aberdeen this weekend after returning to training. (Press and Journal)external-link

Hearts defender John Souttar could make an earlier than expected return, with the centre-half set to begin running again next month. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Daily MailSunDaily Star

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport