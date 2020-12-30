Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has called for a break in football

The Premier League says it has no plans to suspend the season despite a rise in positive coronavirus tests.

On Tuesday, the latest round of top-flight testing found 18 people had the virus.

New coronavirus cases at Fulham led to their Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday being called off.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has called for a football "circuit break" but the Premier League says it "has not discussed pausing the season".

"The league continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of government," it said.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the league is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules."

On Monday, Manchester City's Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hours before kick-off because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Sheffield United have confirmed they had "numerous positive tests" in the latest round of testing.

Football to continue, but fans banned from stadiums again

Although the Premier League is to continue as planned, fans will once again be banned from attending football matches as more areas of England are to be placed under tougher coronavirus restrictions from midnight.

Liverpool is to be moved into tier three of the government's restrictions for England, which means fans will no longer be allowed into Anfield or Everton's Goodison Park.

The two grounds had been the only Premier League stadiums permitted to allow up to 2,000 fans inside under tier two restrictions.

Many other areas of England, including parts of the North West, the North East and the Midlands are moving into the toughest tier four restrictions from 00:01 GMT on Thursday, 31 December.