Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

A new year, a new Sportscene Predictions challenge for Amy Irons.

The Nine presenter goes into 2021 with a narrow lead over her pundit rivals this season, but how will she do on derby weekend against Off The Ball host - and Motherwell fanatic - Tam Cowan?

Scottish Premiership
AmyTam
Rangers v Celtic2-21-2
Aberdeen v Dundee United2-11-0
Hamilton v Motherwell1-22-2
Hibernian v Livingston1-10-0
Kilmarnock v St Mirren1-11-1
Ross County v St Johnstone1-00-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Ranger v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

Rangers v Celtic graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Tam's prediction: 1-2

Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Tam's prediction: 1-0

Hamilton v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton v Motherwell graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Tam's prediction: 2-2

Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Hibs v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Tam's prediction: 0-0

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Tam's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Tam's prediction: 0-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Derek Ferguson70
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy1020
Pundits910
Amy v Pundits
P20W7D6L7

