Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
A new year, a new Sportscene Predictions challenge for Amy Irons.
The Nine presenter goes into 2021 with a narrow lead over her pundit rivals this season, but how will she do on derby weekend against Off The Ball host - and Motherwell fanatic - Tam Cowan?
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Tam
|Rangers v Celtic
|2-2
|1-2
|Aberdeen v Dundee United
|2-1
|1-0
|Hamilton v Motherwell
|1-2
|2-2
|Hibernian v Livingston
|1-1
|0-0
|Kilmarnock v St Mirren
|1-1
|1-1
|Ross County v St Johnstone
|1-0
|0-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Ranger v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 2-2
Tam's prediction: 1-2
Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Tam's prediction: 1-0
Hamilton v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Tam's prediction: 2-2
Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Tam's prediction: 0-0
Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Tam's prediction: 1-1
Ross County v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Tam's prediction: 0-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1020
|Pundits
|910
|Amy v Pundits
|P20
|W7
|D6
|L7