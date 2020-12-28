Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1GetafeGetafe0

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Hosts set to end 2020 top of La Liga after Luis Suarez winner

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez scored a first-half winner at the Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid will almost certainly end 2020 top of La Liga after beating Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Luis Suarez headed a first-half winner to hand Atletico manager Diego Simeone victory in his 500th game in charge of the club.

Atletico are three points clear, with a game in hand, over rivals and defending champions Real Madrid.

Simeone's side, who are chasing a first league title since 2014, have won 301 matches under his tenure.

The club parted company with striker Diego Costa on Tuesday after the Spain international fell out of favour at the club.

Suarez and Joao Felix have been preferred to Costa up front this season, and Simeone will feel vindicated in his decision as the former struck the decisive blow against Getafe.

Real play Elche later on Wednesday and it would take a huge win for them to dislodge Atletico at the top.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 26mins
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24VrsaljkoSubstituted forSaúlat 57'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 11LemarSubstituted forTorreiraat 71'minutes
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forGiménezat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Giménez
  • 3Sánchez
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 17Saponjic
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 27Camello
  • 29Sánchez
  • 31San Román

Getafe

  • 1Yáñez
  • 29Iglesias
  • 2Dakonam
  • 4EtxeitaBooked at 82mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 8Portillo
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 24TimorBooked at 75minsSubstituted forPatrickat 88'minutes
  • 15Cucurella
  • 9RodríguezBooked at 24mins
  • 7MataSubstituted forÜnalat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Chema
  • 10Ünal
  • 13Soria
  • 18Arambarri
  • 28Alba
  • 35Abdulai
  • 38Patrick
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Getafe 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Getafe 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. John Patrick replaces David Timor.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Booking

    José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

  13. Booking

    Xabier Etxeita (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Enes Ünal (Getafe).

  15. Post update

    Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez replaces Luis Suárez.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).

  19. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

