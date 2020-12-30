Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Christopher Jullien was taken off on a stretcher off after colliding with the post in Celtic's win over Dundee United

Christopher Jullien is "not being ruled in or out" of Saturday's Old Firm game by Neil Lennon after the Celtic defender was taken off on a stretcher in the win over Dundee United.

The Frenchman struck his knee against the post in a goal-line clearance during their Scottish Premiership victory on Saturday.

The extent of the injury is not yet known according to his manager.

"We don't know yet [how serious it is]," said Lennon.

"It looks pretty painful, he was in a lot of pain coming off. There's a lot of swelling, hopefully that will settle over the next couple of days. But it's too early too say."

Jullien had just been restored to the team for the fixture against United, having missed his side's Boxing Day victory over Hamilton due to a knee injury.

James Forrest is the only other Celtic player set to miss the Old Firm clash at Ibrox on Saturday, with Lennon indicating he is a "couple of weeks" from returning after a three-month absence.

"It would be a big blow if Christopher was out of the Rangers game because of the way we want to play," said Lennon.

"We'll have to assess him over the next couple of days. But again we've got Nir Bitton, we've got Shane Duffy.

"We're okay in terms of cover but Christopher's a big game player and we'd like him fit if possible."