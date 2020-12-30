Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Paul Hurst's last managerial position was with Grimsby's local rivals Scunthorpe

Grimsby Town have re-appointed Paul Hurst as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Hurst previously spent five and a half years in charge of the Mariners between March 2011 and October 2016.

The former Shrewsbury, Ipswich and Scunthorpe boss replaces Ian Holloway, who resigned on 23 December.

The Mariners are three points above the League Two relegation zone and Hurst said the goal for the time being is to keep the club in the Football League.

"No-one wants to see the club where it is. There is no doubt that it is a perilous position," he told the club website. external-link

"There is no point in hiding away from that fact and after being a big part in helping the club get back into the Football League, I can hopefully play a big part in making sure that we are still there come the end of the season."

His first game in charge will be the home match against Cambridge on Saturday, 2 January.

A takeover of the club is ongoing after majority shareholder John Fenty agreed to the sale on Tuesday and chairman Phillip Day said he hoped Hurst's return could see fans "put their differences behind them".

"Let us all get behind Paul and the team to ensure that we can move up the table," Day said.

"Paul and the players will need all of us united to support them in their endeavours to achieve this."

Hurst led the club back into the Football League in May 2016 after a 3-1 win over Forest Green in the National League promotion final.

However, he left to take over at League One Shrewsbury in October of that year.

He guided the Shropshire side to the third-tier play-off final in 2017-18 but left for Ipswich after they lost to Rotherham at Wembley.

His spell at Portman Road was disastrous as he won just one of 15 games in charge and he fared little better at Scunthorpe, who sacked him in January 2020 after seven months.