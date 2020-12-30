Match ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 1.
Real Madrid lost ground on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after a disappointing draw at Elche.
Fidel struck a second-half penalty to earn his side a point and end Real's run of five consecutive league wins.
Luka Modric had opened the scoring from close range after Marco Asensio's long-range effort came back off the crossbar.
Second-placed Real are two points behind neighbours Atletico, who also have two games in hand.
Atletico had ensured they would end 2020 top of the table with victory over Getafe earlier on Wednesday, and Real never got going in response.
Modric handed the visitors the lead when he reacted first to the loose ball after Asensio's fierce effort, but they were pegged back five minutes after the interval.
Dani Carvajal hauled down Antonio Barragan inside the area, and Fidel levelled the scores with an emphatic spot-kick to the bottom left corner.
Carvajal nearly made amends 20 minutes later when he controlled an excellent pass from Toni Kroos and fired at goal, but Edgar Badía produced a smart save to deny the Real defender.
Line-ups
Elche
- 13Badia
- 19Barragán
- 5VerdúBooked at 73mins
- 24Sánchez Guillén
- 3Sánchez Miño
- 4Marcone
- 22RigoniSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 74'minutes
- 14Gutiérrez Parejo
- 8RodríguezSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 74'minutes
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 9BoyéSubstituted forCarrilloat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodríguez
- 7Martinez Modesto
- 10Milla
- 11Morente Oliva
- 12Calvo Sanromán
- 15Sánchez Benítez
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 20Lucumí
- 21Carrillo
- 23Garrido Cifuentes
- 26Donald
- 33Salinas
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 66mins
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 21mins
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroBooked at 60mins
- 8KroosBooked at 71minsSubstituted forValverdeat 78'minutes
- 17VázquezSubstituted forE Hazardat 77'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 11AsensioSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Ødegaard
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 1.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Verdú (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Tete Morente (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Tete Morente (Elche).
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Gonzalo Verdú (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guido Carrillo (Elche).
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.
Substitution, Elche. Guido Carrillo replaces Lucas Boyé.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Marco Asensio.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.