Spanish La Liga
ElcheElche1Real MadridReal Madrid1

Elche 1-1 Real Madrid: Visitors lose ground on league leaders Atletico

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid ended their run of five La Liga wins with a draw at Elche

Real Madrid lost ground on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after a disappointing draw at Elche.

Fidel struck a second-half penalty to earn his side a point and end Real's run of five consecutive league wins.

Luka Modric had opened the scoring from close range after Marco Asensio's long-range effort came back off the crossbar.

Second-placed Real are two points behind neighbours Atletico, who also have two games in hand.

Atletico had ensured they would end 2020 top of the table with victory over Getafe earlier on Wednesday, and Real never got going in response.

Modric handed the visitors the lead when he reacted first to the loose ball after Asensio's fierce effort, but they were pegged back five minutes after the interval.

Dani Carvajal hauled down Antonio Barragan inside the area, and Fidel levelled the scores with an emphatic spot-kick to the bottom left corner.

Carvajal nearly made amends 20 minutes later when he controlled an excellent pass from Toni Kroos and fired at goal, but Edgar Badía produced a smart save to deny the Real defender.

Line-ups

Elche

  • 13Badia
  • 19Barragán
  • 5VerdúBooked at 73mins
  • 24Sánchez Guillén
  • 3Sánchez Miño
  • 4Marcone
  • 22RigoniSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 74'minutes
  • 14Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 8RodríguezSubstituted forMorente Olivaat 74'minutes
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 9BoyéSubstituted forCarrilloat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodríguez
  • 7Martinez Modesto
  • 10Milla
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 12Calvo Sanromán
  • 15Sánchez Benítez
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 20Lucumí
  • 21Carrillo
  • 23Garrido Cifuentes
  • 26Donald
  • 33Salinas

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 66mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosBooked at 21mins
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 60mins
  • 8KroosBooked at 71minsSubstituted forValverdeat 78'minutes
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forE Hazardat 77'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Ødegaard
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elche 1, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Verdú (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Tete Morente (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Tete Morente (Elche).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Gonzalo Verdú (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Guido Carrillo (Elche).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Guido Carrillo replaces Lucas Boyé.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Marco Asensio.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Lucas Vázquez.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.

Wednesday 30th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1411212752235
2Real Madrid16103328151333
3Real Sociedad1675425121326
4Sevilla148241710726
5Villarreal166822016426
6Barcelona1574429151425
7Granada157351923-424
8Celta Vigo166552222023
9Cádiz165471120-919
10Real Betis166191930-1119
11Ath Bilbao155371818018
12Levante154652021-118
13Alavés154561317-417
14Getafe154561216-417
15Elche143741317-416
16Eibar163761216-416
17Valencia163672224-215
18Real Valladolid163671524-915
19Osasuna143381323-1012
20Huesca161961425-1112
View full Spanish La Liga table

