Ryan Leonard and Tom Bradshaw both joined Millwall on initial loan deals in August 2018

Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard and striker Tom Bradshaw have triggered one-year extensions to their contracts.

Leonard and Bradshaw, both 28, will remain at The Den for a further year.

They both signed permanently in January 2019 after initially joining on loan from Sheffield United and Barnsley respectively the previous August.

Wales international Bradshaw has scored 13 times in 72 appearances, while former Southend United player Leonard has scored five goals in 81 games.