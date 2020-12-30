Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Joe Garner scored seven goals in 14 appearances this season

Striker Joe Garner has left Wigan Athletic by mutual consent just six months into a new one-year deal.

The 32-year-old signed his latest contract just days before the club was controversially placed into administration in the summer.

A club statement external-link said administrators agreed to terminate Garner's contract after he requested to leave.

Garner scored 17 goals in 75 appearances for the Latics after arriving from Ipswich in August 2018.

The club said the former Rangers, Preston and Nottingham Forest forward's request to be released so that he could "pursue a new challenge" was "reluctantly" accepted after administrators consulted the club's coaching staff.

He last played for the club in the home defeat by Oxford on 21 November.