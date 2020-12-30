Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Scotland forward James McFadden and Richard Foster will join Jonathan Sutherland on the Sportscene couch on Wednesday night.

The programme, on BBC One Scotland at 22:45 GMT, will show highlights from the day's full card in the Scottish top flight.

On radio, Sportsound coverage begins at 14:00 GMT, with live commentary of St Mirren v Rangers an hour later.

There is also online only commentary as Celtic host Dundee United at 15:00 GMT.

Radio and online coverage will continue throughout the day as Hibernian take on Ross County at 18:00 GMT, with Motherwell hosting Kilmarnock 15 minutes later.