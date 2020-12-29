Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen's out-of-favour Venezuelan full-back Ronald Hernandez is set to join MLS side Atlanta United in a deal that will see the Dons recoup their £800,000 outlay. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says it would be foolish to write off his side's chances of a 10th successive title despite their 16-point deficit on Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Assistant manager Gary McAllister says Allan McGregor ranks alongside Andy Goram as a Rangers great as the goalkeeper prepares to make his 400th appearance for the club in Wednesday's game against St Mirren. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he would be "amazed" if his players weren't attracting interest, but insists it would take a "head-turning" offer to land striker Kevin Nisbet, who has been linked with Sheffield United.(Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has called on referees to be "brave" in assessing penalty decisions against Rangers, who are the only Premiership club yet to concede a spot-kick this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers' 19-year-old forward Josh McPake is poised to join English League Two side Harrogate Town on loan when the transfer window opens. (Daily Record) external-link