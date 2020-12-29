Last updated on .From the section Newport

Scott Twine has also had loan spells with Waterford and Chippenham Town

Newport County manager Michael Flynn hopes to hold on to on-loan Swindon Town forward Scott Twine.

Twine is on a season-long loan at Rodney Parade and has scored six goals in 24 appearances.

Swindon have the option of recalling Twine and their assistant Tommy Wright said there was a "good chance" the 21-year-old would return to the County Ground.

"I'm due to speak to Swindon either tomorrow or the day after," Flynn said.

"I'm keeping my fingers and my toes crossed that we do manage to hold onto him.

"I've got a good relationship with [Swindon boss and ex-County manager] John Sheridan and I'm sure if they are going to call him back he'll give me as much notice as he can.

"There's nothing we can do about it if that happens apart from planning for both scenarios."

Newport's home League Two game against Exeter City on Tuesday was called off because of a waterlogged Rodney Parade pitch but Flynn's side remain top of the table.