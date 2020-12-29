Match ends, Barcelona 1, Eibar 1.
Barcelona felt the absence of the injured Lionel Messi as they were held to a draw at home by struggling Eibar in La Liga on Tuesday.
Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty in the first half before Eibar stunned their hosts by taking a 57th-minute lead through striker Kike Garcia.
Ousmane Dembele equalised 10 minutes later, steering in a first-time shot.
Braithwaite had a chance to win it for the hosts but bundled wide from close range.
Messi, who is recovering from an ankle problem, watched the game from the stands, having arrived back from Argentina earlier on Tuesday.
The point leaves Barcelona sixth in La Liga while Eibar are 14th, two points clear of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Mingueza
- 4Araujo
- 15LengletSubstituted forBusquetsat 82'minutes
- 2DestSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 8PjanicSubstituted forCoutinhoat 66'minutesSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 24Firpo
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutes
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 89'minutes
- 9Braithwaite
Substitutes
- 5Busquets
- 6Aleñá
- 11Dembélé
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 22Pozo
- 2BurgosSubstituted forRodrigues de Oliveiraat 73'minutes
- 3Bigas
- 11Soares Alves
- 10Expósito
- 6ÁlvarezBooked at 75mins
- 19KadziorSubstituted forGarcía del Pozoat 81'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 8DiopSubstituted forCuberoat 90+2'minutes
- 14Inui
- 17KikeSubstituted forMutoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 7González Casín
- 9Enrich
- 12Muto
- 13Rodríguez
- 16Olabe
- 18García del Pozo
- 21León
- 29Dufur
- 31Cubero
- 32Arietaleanizbeaskoa
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Eibar 1.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Ronald Araujo is caught offside.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Paulo Oliveira (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Cubero replaces Pape Diop.
Post update
Philippe Coutinho went off injured after Barcelona had used all subs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Post update
Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Recio (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Pedri.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Junior Firpo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Booking
Recio (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Recio (Eibar).
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Edu Expósito (Eibar).