Barcelona 1-1 Eibar: Hosts labour to draw in Lionel Messi's absence

Martin Braithwaite misses a late chance for Barcelona
Martin Braithwaite missed a late chance to win it for Barcelona

Barcelona felt the absence of the injured Lionel Messi as they were held to a draw at home by struggling Eibar in La Liga on Tuesday.

Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty in the first half before Eibar stunned their hosts by taking a 57th-minute lead through striker Kike Garcia.

Ousmane Dembele equalised 10 minutes later, steering in a first-time shot.

Braithwaite had a chance to win it for the hosts but bundled wide from close range.

Messi, who is recovering from an ankle problem, watched the game from the stands, having arrived back from Argentina earlier on Tuesday.

The point leaves Barcelona sixth in La Liga while Eibar are 14th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 4Araujo
  • 15LengletSubstituted forBusquetsat 82'minutes
  • 2DestSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
  • 8PjanicSubstituted forCoutinhoat 66'minutesSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 24Firpo
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutes
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 89'minutes
  • 9Braithwaite

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 6Aleñá
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña

Eibar

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 22Pozo
  • 2BurgosSubstituted forRodrigues de Oliveiraat 73'minutes
  • 3Bigas
  • 11Soares Alves
  • 10Expósito
  • 6ÁlvarezBooked at 75mins
  • 19KadziorSubstituted forGarcía del Pozoat 81'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 8DiopSubstituted forCuberoat 90+2'minutes
  • 14Inui
  • 17KikeSubstituted forMutoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 7González Casín
  • 9Enrich
  • 12Muto
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 16Olabe
  • 18García del Pozo
  • 21León
  • 29Dufur
  • 31Cubero
  • 32Arietaleanizbeaskoa
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamEibar
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Eibar 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Eibar 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Ronald Araujo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Paulo Oliveira (Eibar).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Cubero replaces Pape Diop.

  7. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho went off injured after Barcelona had used all subs.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Recio (Eibar).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Pedri.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Junior Firpo is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

  16. Booking

    Recio (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Recio (Eibar).

  19. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Edu Expósito (Eibar).

