Matthew Shevlin scored on his debut for Ballymena aged 15

Coleraine have signed striker Matthew Shevlin from Linfield on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Ballymena United player becomes Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney's first acquisition of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old moved to Linfield in August 2019 and helped the Windsor Park club lift the league title last season.

"Matthew is a good age, has a good profile and all the attributes that we are looking for," said Kearney.

Shevlin scored on his debut for Ballymena at the age of 15.

"There are few number nines in this league who have the pace to get behind defences but Matthew certainly has that in his locker," added Kearney.

"Despite only being 22 years old he has a huge amount of Irish League experience after playing in over 150 games for Ballymena United and Linfield.

"We had our eye on Matthew before his switch to Linfield but we are now looking forward to working with him and getting things up and running."