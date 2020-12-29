Daryl Janmaat: Ex-Watford & Newcastle defender re-joins ADO Den Haag
Former Watford full-back Daryl Janmaat has re-joined ADO Den Haag.
The 31-year-old Netherlands defender left Vicarage Road in October after more than four years with the club.
He has spent the past six weeks training with ADO Den Haag, where he started his career in 2007, and has signed a contract until 2023.
Janmaat moved to Watford in 2016 after two years at Newcastle United and helped the Hornets reach the 2019 FA Cup final.
