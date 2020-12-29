Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone have confirmed that a member of their first-team squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

The unnamed player is self-isolating and will miss the visit of Hamilton Academical on Wednesday, as well the match at Ross County on Saturday.

There is no indication that any other players or staff members are affected.

"Our player is now self-isolating and we wish him well as the health and wellbeing of our players and staff will always be our priority," said the club.