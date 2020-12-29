Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Neil Lennon says Celtic are "hell bent" on keeping their best players

Celtic do not expect to be busy in the January transfer window, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Scottish champions are 16 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers with three games in hand.

But with winger James Forrest "a couple of weeks" from returning after a three-month absence, Lennon says he is happy with his squad.

"I'm quite content. We've only got one injury and the squad is vibrant," the Celtic boss said.

"We may look in the wide areas but Jamesy is not a million miles away. He looks in great shape, he's a consummate professional and having him back will be like a new signing really.

"You're always looking at options and players that may become available but we haven't struck a blow in any direction regarding that at the minute."

Lennon also stressed the club are not looking to offload any players, with Odsonne Edouard, Olivier Ntcham, and Kristoffer Ajer among those to be linked with moves away from Celtic this year.

"There will be no players being sold unless it's an offer we think is the right thing to do for the club and the squad.

"We want to keep all our best players - we'll be hell bent on keeping them. I don't expect this January to be as busy as other Januarys before."