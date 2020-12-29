Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Alan Sheehan has made eight appearances since joining Northampton in October

Player-coach Alan Sheehan has signed a new contract until the end of the season with Northampton Town.

The ex-Luton and Notts County defender, 34, joined the League One Cobblers on a short-term deal in October.

"Alan has had a big impact at the club since his arrival," Northampton boss Keith Curle told the club website. external-link

"His experience, his knowledge and his leadership have all added to the squad. We are delighted he will remain with us for the rest of the season."

The Cobblers, who host Gillingham on Tuesday, are currently 21st in the table having lost their past four games.