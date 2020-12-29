Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The final Scottish Premiership round of a bizarre 2020 takes place on Wednesday, in a format in keeping with the strange circumstances.

The six games will be spread out, with the first two starting at 15:00 GMT, and the last at Fir Park kicking off at 18:15.

Meanwhile, there will be a minute's silence before each game to commemorate the passing of former Dundee United boss Jim McLean, a totemic figure in Scottish football who died aged 83.

Here, you can catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Celtic v Dundee United (Wed, 15:00 GMT)

Christopher Jullien returns to the Celtic squad, while Dundee United manager Micky Mellon hopes to have the same group available that drew with Motherwell on Saturday.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon: "I grew up in that era, and you had the New Firm of Aberdeen and Dundee United as well as Celtic and Rangers and he [McLean] was a giant.

"His Dundee United team was one of the best put together in any generation of Scottish football."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "Growing up, I very clearly remember people like Jim McLean and Sir Alex Ferguson dominating Scottish football. I understand the work he put in there, the great teams and great players he brought to play for Dundee United, and what a great club worldwide he made it."

Did you know? Celtic have won each of their last six league games against Dundee United since a 2-1 defeat in December 2014 under Ronny Deila.

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (Wed, 15:00)

St Johnstone welcome skipper Jason Kerr and winger Michael O'Halloran back from suspension for Wednesday's visit of Hamilton, but Callum Hendry is now banned after his red card against Aberdeen.

Full-back Scott Tanser is a major doubt while an unnamed player has been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice Rice hopes to have two or three players back following their latest Covid-19 problems. The likes of Scott Martin, Nathan Thomas and Ross Callachan have missed recent matches.

St Johnstone defender Danny McNamara, who will leave the club on Sunday after Millwall cut short his loan spell:"I'm gutted because I've loved it here. St Johnstone have improved me so much and I want to go out on a high with six points."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "With the size of our squad it's been very difficult but with two, maybe three boys coming back, that will definitely help the situation."

Did you know? Hamilton have lost six of their last seven Scottish Premiership away games against St Johnstone (D1), including each of their last five in succession.

St Mirren v Rangers (Wed, 15:00)

St Mirren's Brandon Mason returns from suspension while Scott Arfield will be absent for Rangers after limping off against Hibernian on Saturday. Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic remain out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I think I'm right in saying Rangers are the only team in the Premiership who haven't had a penalty given against them and sometimes subconsciously it can play on the minds of officials.

"You just hope that if we are to have one of those decisions tomorrow that they go in our favour and the referees are brave enough to make the calls needed.

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister: "This is where we have to utilise the squad and try to rotate things, while also being careful of not disrupting the rhythm that we're in at the minute because we're in a good place."

Did you know? Rangers' run of 12 straight league wins is the longest by any Scottish Premiership club since Celtic won 22 in a row under Brendan Rodgers in March 2017.

Livingston v Aberdeen (Wed, 16:00)

Livingston's Scott Tiffoney may return to the squad following injury, having missed the past three games. David Martindale has an otherwise fully fit squad.

Aberdeen welcome back Ross McCrorie from suspension, while Connor McLennan also returns to the squad after recovering from a knock he picked up during their recent goalless draw at Motherwell. Scott Wright is still absent with a groin injury, but could face Dundee United on Saturday.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Aberdeen are a fantastic team. I've always found them to be one of the better teams in the league. They have some very good players but so have we. We've got players capable of winning games."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We feel as though we have been really stretched over the last wee while. We want to finish December off with a win at Livingston. We know how difficult that is, we know how strong their home record is and the fact that they are on such a good run as well of late."

Did you know? Since promotion in 2018, Livingston have not beaten Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibernian v Ross County (Wed, 18:00)

Hibernian have striker Christian Doidge back after suspension, while Ofir Marciano, Kyle Magennis, Jamie Murphy (all hamstring), Stevie Mallan (knee) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out while Scott Allan is building up his fitness after illness.

Ross Draper and Josh Reid are suspended for Ross County following their red cards against St Mirren on Boxing Day, and striker Ross Stewart is a doubt with a hamstring issue.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "Although Ross County's recent form has been challenging for them, John Hughes' arrival has given them fresh impetus."

Ross County striker Oli Shaw: "Obviously it's been a short period of time we have had with him [new boss John Hughes] and we have not had long on the training pitch, but so far the signs are good."

Did you know? County have lost each of their last six league games; only in September 2014 (a run of seven) have they lost more in a row in the Scottish Premiership.

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Wed, 18:15)

Motherwell have no fresh injury concerns, but striker Christopher Long remains out with a dead leg and Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (both knee) and Charles Dunne (groin) are also still injured.

Kilmarnock have an unchanged squad for Wednesday's trip to Fir Park, with captain Gary Dicker still a few weeks from a return.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "If we keep our desire and energy up, and keep creating that amount of chances, we'll turn the corner."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "It's a big game for both teams. Both teams have struggled of late. It'll be a big blow for the team that loses - that's the reality of the situation we are in."

Did you know? Kilmarnock and Motherwell have not played each other for over a year after their October fixture was called off.

