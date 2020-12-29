Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After her astonishing 120-point haul at the weekend, can Amy Irons do it again in the midweek Sportscene predictions?

This time, the Nine presenter takes on the formidable figure of former Aberdeen and Scotland defender Willie Miller in forecasting the outcome of six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Scottish Premiership Amy Willie Celtic v Dundee United 2-0 3-1 St Johnstone v Hamilton Acad 2-0 2-1 St Mirren v Rangers 1-2 0-2 Livingston v Aberdeen 1-1 0-1 Hibernian v Ross County 2-1 2-0 Motherwell v Kilmarnock 1-0 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Dundee United (Wed, 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Willie's prediction: 3-1

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (Wed, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Willie's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Rangers (Wed, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Willie's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v Aberdeen (Wed, 16:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Willie's prediction: 0-1

Hibernian v Ross County (Wed, 18:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Willie's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Wed, 18:15)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Willie's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Derek Ferguson 70 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 1000 Pundits 860