Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic will tell AC Milan to forget about signing Odsonne Edouard next month, but are prepared to sell the French striker in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

English Premier League strugglers Sheffield United are eyeing up a January move for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray is braced for bids for Thomas Robert this month, with Rangers, Celtic, Hibernan, Hearts and Dundee United all keeping tabs on the attacker. (Scottish Sun) external-link

CSKA Moscow and Schalke are both interested in Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scottish Premiership clubs want answers from the government about the £20m of loans on offer to them, repayable over a six-year period at a interest rate of around two per cent. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County manager John Hughes hopes to make a couple additions to his squad in the transfer window. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers youngster Josh McPake is wanted on loan by Harrogate Town, Forest Green Rovers and Salford City after his spell at Morton ended. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts have challenged Craig Wighton to continue his goalscoring form before they open talks over an extension of his contract, which expires in the summer. (Scotsman) external-link