Darren Moore's Doncaster are fourth in League One, five points behind leaders Lincoln City with a game in hand

Doncaster Rovers have postponed Tuesday's League One game against Fleetwood Town - the seventh out of 12 that evening to be called off because of Covid-19.

The club have also postponed their first two games in January - against Peterborough United and Oxford United.

Rovers confirmed on Monday that "a further three players have tested positive for the virus".

The club had already announced two positive cases on Saturday.

"The safety and health of Rovers' players and staff is of paramount importance and the club has implemented and followed wide-ranging and comprehensive protocols to protect its players and staff," said a statement on Doncaster's website.

Tuesday's games between Rochdale and Crewe, Peterborough and Charlton, Accrington and Sunderland, Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth, Hull and Lincoln, and AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich must also be rearranged.

In League Two, Morecambe have postponed their next two games because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Mazuma Stadium.