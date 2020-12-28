Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hearts lost the 2020 Scottish Cup final on penalties

Hearts will play Camelon or Brora Rangers in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Robbie Neilson's side were beaten in this month's rearranged final from last season.

Junior side Camelon and Highland League Brora's first-round tie was abandoned at 0-0 on Saturday.

Linlithgow Rose's prize for beating senior side Brechin City is an away tie with Forfar Athletic and the ties will be played on the weekend of 9 January.

Scottish Premiership sides, including holders Celtic, enter at the third-round stage.

Highland League sides Buckie Thistle, Formartine United, Nairn County and Fraserburgh have all been drawn at home with Annan Athletic facing a long trip to play Formartine.

Second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who play in the Highlands, will visit Buckie.

Paul Hartley faces his former club when Cove Rangers travel to take on Alloa Athletic.

Greenock Morton host Dunfermline Athletic in the only all-Championship tie.

Tranent, playing in the competition for the first time, will visit East Fife.

Draw

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Keith v Clyde

Arbroath v Falkirk

Dumbarton v Huntly or Cumbernauld Colts

Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Forfar Athletic v Linlithgow Rose

Camelon or Brora Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic or Bo'ness United

Formartine United v Annan Athletic

Nairn County v Montrose

Elgin City v Ayr United

East Fife v Tranent

Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers

Airdrieonians v Edinburgh City

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir

Fraserburgh v Banks O'Dee

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Dundonald Bluebell or Queen's Park v Queen of the South

Ties to be played weekend of 9 January