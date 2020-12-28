Alex Dyer believes the Kilmarnock dressing room is with him as he seeks to improve their form.

Kilmarnock have lost five successive Scottish Premiership matches - and eight of the past nine - to sit eighth.

Dyer's side and two others are three points off second-bottom Hamilton.

"We've still got each other's back which is a good thing. I've not lost that changing room as most people usually say so I'm alright with that," said Dyer.

"If you don't win enough games or it doesn't look like you can win games then obviously you're going to get moved on. It's not something that I am concerned in a sense about.

"I want to turn it around. I want to be given time to turn it around but if the owner Billy Bowie, who is a good man, says time is time then I'll shake his hand and move on.

"Every game we have lost we've been in it but just not got over the line. They still want to get up the league and still have that ambition. They still believe in what we're doing."

Kilmarnock, who visit Motherwell on Wednesday, were deemed to have breached Covid-19 protocols ahead of their home fixture with Well in October and subsequently forfeited the game 3-0. St Mirren forfeited two matches against Hamilton and Motherwell for similar breaches.

However, that decision has been overturned pending an appeal hearing in January and Dyer believes the match with Motherwell can be easily rescheduled.

And, ahead of the January transfer window, the Englishman said: "Everyone needs help. If I can bring one or two in I will do."