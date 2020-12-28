Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City's Premier League match against Everton on Monday has been postponed because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

The latest tests have returned more positive results, in addition to those of Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two staff members revealed on 25 December.

The City training ground will be closed for an "indeterminate period".

City cited "a risk the virus could spread" among the squad with the "security of the bubble compromised".

A statement added: "After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture."

