Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne, Linfield, Crusaders and Ballymena United occupy the top four places in the Irish Premiership

Boxing Day was a little different for local football fans this year.

In 2019, the Irish Premiership's traditional festive feast saw Cliftonville go top of the table with a win over north Belfast rivals Crusaders and Glentoran celebrate a 3-0 success over Linfield.

This year, however, players were given some downtime with Northern Ireland in a six-week lockdown.

And while we missed the Irish League's Boxing Day bonanza, a jam-packed January schedule will almost certainly make up for it.

Some of December's fixtures have been rescheduled for next month, but don't worry if you're not up to date, we have you covered.

Saturday 2 January

With elite sport being allowed to resume - without spectators - from 2 January, there is a full programme of Irish Premiership fixtures to look forward to on the first Saturday of 2021.

Table-topping Larne host Ballymena United, champions and chasers Linfield travel to Glenavon while third-placed Crusaders welcome Warrenpoint Town to Seaview.

Coleraine and Carrick Rangers will face off at the Showgrounds while Cliftonville face a tough away assignment against Dungannon Swifts with the Reds having lost on their last trip to Stangmore Park in November.

The day's late kick-off, with BBC Sport NI's cameras in attendance, sees Glentoran resume their rivalry with Portadown at the Oval.

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Linfield

Larne v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Portadown (17:30 GMT, live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Saturday 9 January

On Christmas Eve, the Northern Ireland Football League announced that the Boxing Day fixtures had been moved to 9 January.

That date had been earmarked for the Irish Cup's return, but with the Irish FA failing with their request to have the competition deemed elite, the top-flight takes centre stage with all 12 teams in action at the same time, which is rare enough these days.

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Portadown v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Tuesday 12 January

There is one midweek game as Glenavon take on Ballymena at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon v Ballymena United (19:45 GMT)

Linfield will take on Coleraine at Windsor Park live on BBC Two NI on 15 January

Friday 15 January

A mouthwatering game under the Windsor Park lights as Linfield and Coleraine, the top two in two of the last three years, meet for the second time this season.

Linfield ran out 2-0 winners in November's encounter at the Showgrounds but the Bannsiders beat the Blues three times last season, so expect a close one.

Linfield v Coleraine (19:45 GMT, live on BBC2 NI)

Saturday 16 January

Another five games and another live stream!

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Portadown v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Larne (17:30 GMT, live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Tuesday 19 January

Another four games, these fixtures were originally due to be played on 29 December. Crusaders and Linfield at Seaview is the standout match here.

Coleraine v Portadown (19:45 GMT)

Crusaders v Linfield (19:45 GMT)

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers (19:45 GMT)

Larne v Warrenpoint Town (19:45 GMT)

Glentoran v Cliftonville games has yet to be rescheduled.

Friday 22 January

The BBC Sport NI cameras head to the Ballymena Showgrounds as the Sky Blues take on Cliftonville.

Paddy McLaughlin's Reds will undoubtedly be out for retribution after falling to a heavy 4-0 loss to David Jeffrey's team in November.

Ballymena United v Cliftonville (19:45 GMT, live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Saturday 23 January

There are five games at three different times on what will surely be another busy Saturday.

Crusaders v Larne (12:30 GMT)

Carrick Rangers v Portadown

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

Glenavon v Glentoran (17:30 GMT, live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Tuesday 26 January

A full six-match midweek programme as the January football binge continues.

Cliftonville v Linfield (19:45 GMT, live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon (19:45 GMT)

Glentoran v Carrick Rangers (19:45 GMT)

Larne v Coleraine (19:45 GMT)

Portadown v Crusaders (19:45 GMT)

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United (19:45 GMT)

Friday 29 January

A Friday Night Football treat lies in store as Larne take on Glentoran at Inver Park in a rerun of this season's County Antrim Shield final.

Hopefully we see more goals this time around.

Larne v Glentoran (19:45 GMT, live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Saturday 30 January

Rounding out the month in style with five games.

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Coleraine v Crusaders

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United (17:30 GMT, live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

There you have it. 41 games in 28 days, eight of which will be shown live by BBC Sport NI. That should keep us ticking over nicely until February.