Conor Sellars (left) and Mark Trueman have led Bradford to wins over Cambridge, Grimsby and Tranmere

Bradford City caretaker managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars have been put in charge of the League Two club "until further notice".

Trueman, 32, and Sellars, 28, were club academy coaches until ex-boss Stuart McCall was sacked on 13 December.

Since then the pair have won three and drawn one of their four games in charge, lifting Bradford up to 18th.

"It's important they and our supporters have clarity, and we feel this provides it," said chief executive Ryan Sparks. external-link

"This is undoubtedly a huge opportunity for them. It is one we feel is dignified and respectful of what they have given us since the middle of December."

Bradford had lost six games in a row prior to the departure of McCall - who was in his third spell as Bantams manager - and assistant Kenny Black.

Sparks said Trueman and Sellars "will have the final say" on any January transfers, with "important resources at their disposal".

"We are absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue leading the first team, and are very thankful to Ryan and the board for presenting it," said Sellars, the son of former Blackburn and Newcastle midfielder Scott.

Trueman added: "It takes the pressure off us as staff - with regards to no longer adopting a game-by-game approach - and gives us a clearer picture which allows us to focus on the club's longer-term vision."

Bradford have also appointed former Barrow boss Lee Turnbull as their new recruitment director, having previously held similar roles at Sheffield United, Scunthorpe and Oldham.