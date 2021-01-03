Southampton v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl returned to take Southampton training on New Year's Day after a recent period of self-isolation

TEAM NEWS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be back in the dugout after a recent period of self-isolation.

Jannik Vestergaard and Nathan Redmond remain absent due to injury.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is out for around three weeks with the groin injury sustained against West Brom on 27 December.

Thiago Alcantara could feature from the start, having impressed as a substitute on his return from injury against Newcastle on Wednesday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I always feel like Southampton are better on the road, but their home form is decent too - the fifth best in the Premier League prior to the latest round of matches.

Liverpool have not been great away this season but I just have a feeling they will get back to winning ways on the south coast.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won six consecutive Premier League matches against Southampton by an aggregate scoreline of 17-2.

Saints could become the first team to beat all seven Premier League champions in the season following a title win.

Southampton

Southampton are winless in four Premier League matches, failing to score in the last three.

They could register three consecutive goalless draws for the first time in their league history.

Nonetheless, they have equalled their highest tally of 26 points after 16 matches of a Premier League season.

Saints have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games played on a Monday, drawing seven and losing seven.

Southampton's eight most recent league goals were scored by eight different players.

Danny Ings has been directly involved in a club-high 38 Premier League goals since Ralph Hasenhuttl became manager in December 2018, scoring 31 and setting up seven.

Liverpool