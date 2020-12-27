Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gross had a previous spell in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart, but lasted less than a year

Former Tottenham boss Christian Gross has been appointed as Schalke's fourth coach of a miserable season so far.

The 66-year-old, who left Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in February, arrived at Tottenham in November 1997 but lasted less than 10 months.

Schalke, bottom of the German Bundesliga after 13 games, have already been managed by David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens this season.

"I want to feel the players' enthusiasm at all times," said Gross.

"I will give everything so that we can accomplish our goals together."

The Swiss has been appointed on a contract until the end of the season.

Schalke have taken only four points so far and are six points adrift of Arminia in 16th, the relegation play-off spot.

Gross replaces interim boss Stevens, who was appointed after the sacking of Baum earlier this month.

Baum had himself replaced former Huddersfield coach Wagner, who was fired in September.

Gross has enjoyed success in his native Switzerland, winning a total of six league titles during his time with Grasshopper Zurich and Basel.