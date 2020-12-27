Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers were comfortable winners in the first Old Firm derby of the season

Rangers will go on to win the Scottish Premiership if they beat Celtic next weekend, believes Peter Lovenkrands.

However, the former Ibrox winger knows from painful experience that "you can never say never".

Rangers have a 16-point lead going into midweek fixtures before the Glasgow rivals meet at Ibrox on 2 January.

"Every Old Firm game is important but this one is massive, with what the gap could be," Lovenkrands, 40, told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"Celtic are starting to get a bit of momentum. If they win those [three] games in hand, they claw it back to seven points.

"But this game coming is huge for Celtic. They need to win. I think Rangers would be happy enough to come away with a draw."

Lovenkrands, who spent six years at Rangers, was part of a Schalke team that blew a 12-point lead in the Bundesliga.

However, despite Celtic having played three games less, the 40-year-old says Saturday's Old Firm tie at Ibrox could be a title clincher.

"You can never say never in football," he said. "We have seen crazier things happen and I've been a part of that. My first season at Schalke we were 12 points clear with eight games to go and lost the title on the last day.

"We all thought it was done and dusted. It just shows you can never let up and [Rangers manager] Steven Gerrard knows that. With the experience they have in the team they don't need me to tell them that.

"If Rangers win, then I think they will go on and win the league, 100%. But football is a funny game.

"I know there's a long way to go, but how they've started is quite remarkable.

"Yes, they are scoring a lot of goals, but defensively it has been so impressive, with their clean sheet record."

Lovenkrands spent six years at Ibrox, scoring 54 goals and winning seven trophies before switching to Schalke in 2006. He returned in 2017 to coach with the club's academy and reserves but left in June to take up a management opportunity in Japan.

However, Covid restrictions mean he is still waiting for permission to travel.

"It's been a terrible time, just waiting, but hopefully the situation will be resolved in January," said the former Danish international.