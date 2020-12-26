Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Bruce praises Newcastle 'attitude' after recent difficulties

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says some of the "mass hysteria" around his side after a "bad week" is "unjust and unfair".

The defeat by City left Newcastle 12th in the Premier League.

"All the fans are like we are, we have to accept where we are. It is as pretty straightforward as that," said Bruce.

Newcastle lost 5-2 at Leeds United and drew 1-1 with Fulham before the quarter-final defeat by Brentford.

They host Premier League leaders Liverpool in their next game on Wednesday before third-placed Leicester come to St James' Park on 3 January.

The manner of the loss against the Bees and Bruce's conservative style of play this season have seen his side attract criticism, despite the club suffering with a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp recently.

Newcastle were without winger Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles for the game at City because both are suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus.

"My remit is to make sure we stay and remain a Premier League outfit," added Bruce. "That is what I will try to achieve. That is where we have been for the last three or four years.

"Of course, for Newcastle, in a lot of people's eyes, that isn't going to be enough but that is where we are at the moment.

"We have to accept it and keep, as I have said many times, trying to move it forward."