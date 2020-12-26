Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Jim McLean

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Manager Steve Clarke thinks a base camp in the north east of England will give Scotland the best chance of success at Euro 2020, despite two of the group games being at Hampden. (Sunday Mail)external-link

Manager Neil Lennon insists Celtic are getting back to their best - just in time for the derby at Ibrox next weekend. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo lauded his team-mates for battling through a tough Hibs test yesterday, admitting "we were under the cosh a little bit". (Sunday Mail)external-link

Former Dundee United captain Paul Hegarty reckons manager Jim McLean, who died yesterday, should be considered "up there with Sir Alex Ferguson and Jock Stein". (Scottish Sun)external-link

And former Rangers and Scotland defender Richard Gough says Jim McLean had an "immense" influence on his career, which started at Tannadice. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says winning the Scottish Premiership would help heal some of the pain of missing out on the Premier League as a player with Liverpool. (The Athletic, via Sunday Mailexternal-link)

"It's very obvious that it is a penalty," says Hibs boss Jack Ross of the high-booted challenge on Joe Newell from Ianis Hagi in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Ibrox. (Scotland on Sunday)external-link

Leigh Griffiths praises strike partner Odsonne Edouard's display against Hamilton Accies and is hoping the duo can fire Celtic back into title contention. (Sunday Herald)external-link

Sunday ExpressStar on Sunday

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport