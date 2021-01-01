Newcastle United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wesley Fofana and James Maddison could return after missing Leicester's draw with Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will monitor Paul Dummett, who has been struggling with illness.

Isaac Hayden is banned and the game is likely to come too soon for Ryan Fraser and Jamaal Lascelles to return from injury and illness respectively.

James Maddison and Wesley Fofana could be available after missing Leicester's last match with minor injuries.

Winger Cengiz Under, who has missed two matches with a hamstring problem, is back in training and could feature on Tyneside.

Caglar Soyuncu, who has not played in the Premier League since October, might also be involved after being an unused substitute for the draw with Crystal Palace last Monday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle got a really good point against Liverpool, when Magpies boss Steve Bruce was just coming under a bit of pressure.

But this is Leicester away, and we know how good the Foxes are on the road. Jamie Vardy should start too, after only coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester won both league meetings last season, scoring eight goals without reply.

The Foxes have won on each of their past four league visits to St James' Park, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

Newcastle are aiming for a 50th league win against Leicester.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are currently on their longest Premier League winless run this season, with two draws and two defeats.

They could fail to score in four successive fixtures in all competitions for the first time in five years.

The Magpies have earned five wins and 19 points from 15 games for the second season in a row. They won their 16th league match of 2019-20.

Newcastle have lost their first league match of the year in six of the past eight seasons, including a 3-0 home defeat by Leicester in 2020.

Callum Wilson has been directly involved in 11 of Newcastle's 17 league goals this season, scoring eight and setting up three.

Leicester City