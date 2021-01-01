Burnley v Fulham

TEAM NEWS
Charlie Taylor sustained a hamstring problem against Sheffield United on Tuesday and could be among a lengthy list of Burnley absentees.
Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez are also major doubts, while Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are still building up their fitness.
Loanee Mario Lemina is available for Fulham, having been ineligible to face parent club Southampton last time out.
Ivan Cavaleiro could be fit, while Kenny Tete is back in the squad.
The full-back has been out for more than three months with a torn calf and, most recently, due to the birth of his child.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
It is all good news for Burnley at the moment. Off the pitch, the takeover of the club has gone through. On it, they are back to being Burnley - and that is a massive compliment.
I've mentioned before how Fulham are improving too, especially defensively, but I think they will find it extremely difficult against the Clarets.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley are unbeaten in the past 30 home meetings in all competitions, winning 25 and drawing five - it's their longest run against a single opponent. They last lost this fixture in April 1951.
Burnley
- Burnley have won three of their past five Premier League fixtures, drawing one and losing the other.
- They have taken 10 points out of a possible 12 from their past four home games.
- Prior to the weekend, only Sheffield United have scored fewer Premier League goals than Burnley's nine this season.
- Five of Burnley's last eight league goals have come via set-pieces.
- The Clarets have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches against promoted sides (D3, L3).
Fulham
- Fulham have earned four successive league draws. This is their longest unbeaten top-flight run since a five-match streak between February and April 2013.
- Seven of their past eight Premier League goals were scored in the first half.
- The Cottagers have earned four points from their last three away league games, as many as in their previous 13 away matches in the top flight.
- Fulham have only won two of their past 21 Premier League fixtures outside of London.