Gabriel: Arsenal defender out for three games after Covid contact
Defender Gabriel will miss Arsenal's next three matches as he isolates after close contact with a Covid carrier.
The 23-year-old Brazilian, signed from Lille for £23m in September, recently served a ban following his sending-off in the draw against Southampton.
In addition to Saturday's game against Chelsea, Gabriel will miss away league games at Brighton and West Brom.
Fellow defender David Luiz and attacker Willian are both unwell but have recently tested negative for Covid.
Provided he tests negative, Gabriel will be able to make a return against Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on 9 January.
With Gabriel and Luiz both unavailable, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari started Saturday's game against Chelsea with Shkodran Mustafi covering central defence on the substitutes bench.
Teenager William Saliba, signed from St Etienne for £27m in July 2019, is yet to make his first-team debut and is reportedly set to leave on another loan spell next month.
