Linlithgow Rose stun Brechin in Scottish Cup as Highland League sides progress
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Linlithgow Rose caused the biggest upset of the Scottish Cup first round after beating Brechin City.
Junior side Rose won 3-2 against their League Two hosts, while Albion Rovers lost 3-0 at home to Buckie Thistle.
Brechin and Rovers' league rivals Annan, Cowdenbeath, Edinburgh City, Elgin City, Stenhousemuir, Stirling Albion and Stranraer all progressed.
Formartine United, Fraserburgh, Keith and Nairn join fellow Highland League side Buckie in round two.
Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts beat Jeanfield Swifts 2-1 at home, while Banks O'Dee were 3-0 winners at Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale. Tranent won 4-1 at home to East Stirlingshire.
Bonnyrigg Rose v Bo'ness United and Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts were postponed, while weather caused the abandonment of Camelon v Brora Rangers when the score was still 0-0.
Stirling beat hosts Berwick Rangers 3-0, Cowdenbeath were 2-0 winners at home to Wick Academy, Edinburgh defeated visitors Caledonian Braves 3-1 and Civil Service Strollers lost 4-0 at Elgin.
Annan won 2-1 away to Gala Fairydean, Stenhousemuir beat Preston Athletic 4-1 at Ochilview, and Stranraer beat Spartans 5-0
Formartine won 2-1 away to Haddington Athletic, Fraserburgh defeated hosts Rothes 3-1, Keith beat visitors Hill Of Beath Hawthorn 4-2 after extra time and Nairn County won 4-3 on penalties against Broxburn Athletic after a 0-0 draw.
Dundonald Bluebell host Queen's Park in Monday's live BBC Scotland television match.
Results
Albion Rovers 0-3 Buckie Thistle
Berwick Rangers 0-3 Stirling Albion
Bonnyrigg Rose P-P Bo'ness United
Brechin City 2-3 Linlithgow Rose
Camelon A-A Brora Rangers
Cowdenbeath 2-0 Wick Academy
Edinburgh City 3-1 Caledonian Braves
Elgin City 4-0 Civil Service Strollers
Gala Fairydean 1-2 Annan Athletic
Haddington Athletic 1-2 Formartine United
Huntly P-P Cumbernauld Colts
Keith 4-2 Hill Of Beath Hawthorn (aet)
Kelty Hearts 2-1 Jeanfield Swifts
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 0-3 Banks O'Dee
Nairn County 0-0 Broxburn Athletic (4-3 pens)
Rothes 1-3 Fraserburgh
Stenhousemuir 4-1 Preston Athletic
Stranraer 5-0 Spartans
Tranent 4-1 East Stirlingshire