Liam Cullen has made three Championship starts for Swansea

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen missed their Boxing Day win at Queens Park Rangers because he is showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Cullen, 21, did not travel to London with his team-mates on Christmas Day.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper says the Wales Under-21 international will have a coronavirus test as soon as possible.

"He has got Covid symptoms so we haven't taken any risk with him obviously," Cooper said.

"He has been very professional in how he has reported it and it's the world we are living in, isn't it?

"He is actually feeling okay. It's not as if he's ill. But he has got the loss of smell.

"He hasn't tested yet. As soon as he showed him symptoms we pulled him out. it was Christmas Day yesterday - as soon as we can test him we will."

Swansea, who beat QPR to climb to second in the Championship, face Reading at the Liberty Stadium on 30 December.

Academy product Cullen, from Pembrokeshire, has made eight Swansea appearances this season.