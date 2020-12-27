Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Sunderland were scheduled to visit Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, but the game will now be rearranged

Sunderland have confirmed Tuesday's League One game at Accrington Stanley has been suspended, as a Covid-19 outbreak continues to affect the squad.

It follows the postponement of the Black Cats' past three games - against Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Hull - with this now the fourth in succession.

Sunderland said the decision was made on player welfare grounds, external-link given the volume of positive cases at the club.

The Wearsiders' next game is due to be against Northampton on 2 January.

As per the previous postponements, the English Football League will investigate the circumstances behind the call-off.

Sunderland told the EFL they would be unable to fulfil the fixture because of the recent positive coronavirus tests and the need for other players and staff to self-isolate.

Further information regarding a rescheduling of the game at Accrington will be made available "in due course".