Wayne Rooney's Derby lost for the first time under his sole guidance, but Martyn Waghorn's red card was a blow

There was little sign of a Boxing Day hangover in the three divisions of the English Football League, as another afternoon of drama and excitement unfolded.

Covid-19 reduced the menu slightly, with eight games postponed, but there was still plenty of action leftover to get stuck into.

Netbusters, dramatic fightbacks and, to start, a first loss for a man accustomed to success throughout his career.

Rooney tastes defeat, but Rams boss is proud

Six games into his managerial career and Wayne Rooney, England's record goalscorer, had acclimatised to his role as caretaker boss with all the ease of a man who collected trophies and medals as a player like kids accrue football stickers.

However, all things come to an end sometime, and today it was Derby's unbeaten run under Rooney and his coaching colleagues Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker.

Preston North End struck late through Alan Browne in the sixth minute of injury time, after Martyn Waghorn's first-half dismissal left the Rams with 10 men for three-quarters of the game.

"I'm gutted with the result, but delighted with the performance," Rooney said. "I said to the players, I think it's the best performance of the season. Going down to 10 men and digging in, but also being a threat when we tried to break.

"I'm really pleased with the attitude of the players and the work they put in."

Vaulks and Canos trade wonder goals

It was a case of two sensational goals in the match between Cardiff and Brentford before the visitors ran out 3-2 winners in south Wales.

Will Vaulks put the Bluebirds ahead in first-half injury time with an incredible strike from six yards inside his own half.

The midfielder caught Brentford keeper David Raya out of position as Cardiff mounted a counter-attack, with his lobbed effort bouncing just on the goalline, and Vaulks celebrated with a somersault.

Cardiff's Will Vaulks celebrated his sensational goal with some acrobatics, but ended up on the losing side

But the Bees hit back in the second half with Sergi Canos netting a brilliant hooked volley from outside the box, which dipped under the Cardiff crossbar and beat Bluebirds keeper Alex Smithies.

The Spaniard then scored twice more to complete his first hat-trick in English league football - having scored once in his previous 40 appearances - and extend the promotion-chasing west London club's unbeaten run to 14 Championship games.

Lincoln romp to top spot

There were only six games in League One on Boxing Day because of positive coronavirus tests at several clubs, with Lincoln City the only side in the top six in action.

And the Imps took advantage in some style, thrashing Burton 5-1 to go three points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from Remy Howarth and Brennan Johnson put the hosts 2-0 up inside seven minutes at Sincil Bank.

Johnson added a second after the break in between efforts from Anthony Scully and Harry Anderson to complete the rout.

Lincoln City have netted nine goals on the way to securing back-to-back wins

Lincoln have not played in the second tier since 1960-61, but are in a healthy position as they chase a second promotion in three seasons.

"We should applaud the players and everyone at the club who has worked hard to get us into this position," boss Michael Appleton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"Now we need to crack on and make sure we stay there."

Trotters fightback stirs relieved Evatt

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was quoted in the local press this week saying his side were the best footballing team external-link in the division; so when in-form Carlisle went 3-0 up on 36 minutes, there might have been a sense of regret.

However, Evatt's side showed character and spirit to fight back - scoring just before half-time through George Thomason and then completing their comeback in the last four minutes when Nathan Delfouneso and Peter Kioso scored to level.

Carlisle's Jack Armer was left to wonder where it all went wrong after Bolton came from 3-0 down to draw at Brunton Park

Kioso even managed to get himself sent-off in added time to complete a whirlwind afternoon for him, his team and especially his manager.

"I'm lost for words," Evatt said. "It was a crazy game of football, but I'm pleased we got something out of it.

"It goes to three and I think it's game over. The most pleasing thing for me is the effort and the desire to get back into the game.

Southend climb off bottom as revival continues

Southend lost nine of their first 11 games this campaign in a winless start which put the Shrimpers firmly bottom of the EFL.

But, after securing their first win at Walsall in the middle of last month, the Essex club have enjoyed a revival in December.

Southend registered a third win in four by beating local rivals Colchester 2-0 on Saturday - with all those victories coming at Roots Hall.

That result extended their unbeaten run to five matches and saw Mark Molesley's men climb off the foot of League Two.

"The message before the game was to deliver a Christmas present for our fans," he told BBC Radio Essex.

"We have shown we have got potential but we have got to keep repeating this. The lads are up for the challenge."

Southend are now three points from safety heading into their trip to Leyton Orient on Tuesday, and could yet end 2020 out of the relegation zone.