Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

The Scottish Championship match between Greenock Morton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed after failing a pitch inspection.

The match fell victim to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday morning.

The League One clash between Dumbarton and East Fife is also under threat, and will have a pitch inspection at 11:30 GMT.

However, all remaining SPFL fixtures and the first round of the Scottish Cup are still scheduled to go ahead.

Four Lowland League fixtures have also been called off, with University of Stirling against Edinburgh University the only one to survive.