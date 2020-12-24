Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steven Gerrard urges Rangers to maintain relentless standards for big home games against Hibernian and Celtic as he fires a "form is temporary" warning. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic need Leigh Griffiths to spark strike partner Odsonne Edouard into life before it's too late to revive their faltering title defence, says the club's former forward Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon jokes that he has banned Ismaila Soro from cooking after the midfielder gave himself food poisoning and was unfit to start the Scottish Cup final. (Sun) external-link

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous says he will not alter his style for anyone as he prepares to take on Rangers at Ibrox, having irked some of his opponents, including manager Steven Gerrard, last time the two teams met. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers will be without Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack once again as Hibs visit Ibrox in today's early kick-off. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin's says his wife will be making turkey sandwiches for the team today, with their pre-match meal at an Inverness hotel cancelled. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor is unsurprised to see former team-mate Stevie May back on the goal trail at St Johnstone. (Press & Journal) external-link

New manager John Hughes might be off his head, but he can save Ross County from relegation, says midfielder Ross Draper. (Herald) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard tells striker Kemar Roofe his tap-ins will be more vital than "bangers" from outside the box. (Sun) external-link

Ross County must show same intensity they did at Celtic Park on Wednesday when they face St Mirren at home today, says boss John Hughes. (Press & Journal) external-link