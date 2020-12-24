Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren, Ross County, Aberdeen
Manager Steven Gerrard urges Rangers to maintain relentless standards for big home games against Hibernian and Celtic as he fires a "form is temporary" warning. (Daily Record)
Celtic need Leigh Griffiths to spark strike partner Odsonne Edouard into life before it's too late to revive their faltering title defence, says the club's former forward Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon jokes that he has banned Ismaila Soro from cooking after the midfielder gave himself food poisoning and was unfit to start the Scottish Cup final. (Sun)
Hibs defender Ryan Porteous says he will not alter his style for anyone as he prepares to take on Rangers at Ibrox, having irked some of his opponents, including manager Steven Gerrard, last time the two teams met. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Rangers will be without Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack once again as Hibs visit Ibrox in today's early kick-off. (Daily Record)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin's says his wife will be making turkey sandwiches for the team today, with their pre-match meal at an Inverness hotel cancelled. (Sun)
Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor is unsurprised to see former team-mate Stevie May back on the goal trail at St Johnstone. (Press & Journal)
New manager John Hughes might be off his head, but he can save Ross County from relegation, says midfielder Ross Draper. (Herald)
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard tells striker Kemar Roofe his tap-ins will be more vital than "bangers" from outside the box. (Sun)
Ross County must show same intensity they did at Celtic Park on Wednesday when they face St Mirren at home today, says boss John Hughes. (Press & Journal)
Dundee youngster Fin Robertson says the Dark Blues squad is "more together" this season and insists results will start to follow sooner rather than later. (Courier)