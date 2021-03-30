Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir

StirlingStirling Albion19:45StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|11
|9
|2
|0
|23
|5
|18
|29
|2
|Edinburgh City
|12
|7
|1
|4
|27
|16
|11
|22
|3
|Stirling
|11
|6
|4
|1
|18
|9
|9
|22
|4
|Stranraer
|13
|6
|4
|3
|22
|15
|7
|22
|5
|Elgin
|11
|6
|1
|4
|20
|12
|8
|19
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|11
|4
|3
|4
|17
|17
|0
|15
|7
|Annan Athletic
|12
|2
|4
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|10
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|16
|-9
|9
|9
|Albion
|11
|2
|1
|8
|11
|25
|-14
|7
|10
|Brechin
|12
|1
|1
|10
|5
|29
|-24
|4