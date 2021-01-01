Partick Thistle v Clyde

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Partick ThistlePartick ThistlePClydeClydePMatch postponed - Frozen Pitch
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|10
|6
|3
|1
|17
|6
|11
|21
|2
|Montrose
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|15
|4
|17
|3
|Airdrieonians
|10
|5
|1
|4
|17
|11
|6
|16
|4
|Cove Rangers
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|9
|5
|16
|5
|Partick Thistle
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|6
|3
|15
|6
|Peterhead
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|13
|7
|Dumbarton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|11
|8
|East Fife
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|9
|Clyde
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|9
|10
|Forfar
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|15
|-10
|5